 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Not believing in God ‘as dangerous’ as Covid-19 denialism says Head of Russian Church, asking followers to trust the experts

7 Jan, 2021 18:29
Get short URL
Not believing in God ‘as dangerous’ as Covid-19 denialism says Head of Russian Church, asking followers to trust the experts
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia during the Christmas service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow. © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
Coronavirus isn’t the only pandemic sweeping through society, the Russian Orthodox Church’s top cleric has said. According to Patriarch Kirill, disbelief is public health enemy number one, ahead of purely biological threats.

In a sermon to mark the start of Christmas in Russia on Wednesday, the bishop told worshippers that “there are people who do not believe in anything at all – not in disease or in danger, and neglect medical advice.”

“But we believers know that these stupid people exist. There are also many people who do not believe in God… which is very dangerous, even deadly,” he added. “Just as it is dangerous today if people don’t believe in the spread of infection and [refuse to] take steps to protect themselves.”

Also on rt.com 73-year-old Russian Church leader Patriarch Kirill to self-isolate after coming into contact with person infected by coronavirus

Kirill ended the sermon by asking churchgoers to have faith in medical experts as well, and to follow public health guidance aimed at preventing the spread of the virus. Russia’s most senior bishop was himself forced to isolate in October after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19. 

However, not all Orthodox leaders have been as cautious about the pandemic, with Metropolitan Evgeny, who heads the Ekaterinburg diocese in Russia’s Ural region telling local media that “if we get sick, if someone dies with faith in Christ, they won’t be afraid, because we will all die.” 

Another clergyman, a former Orthodox priest known as Father Sergius, championed an even more confrontational approach to restrictions put in place to control the spread of the virus. He turned down requests from authorities to shut the churches in his parish, arguing “whoever encroaches on the closure of temples – damn it and his whole family.” Known for his controversial views, the monk was excommunicated from the Church last year. He has since been arrested and his monastery raided on suspicions of inciting children to commit suicide after a fiery sermon on patriotism. 

Also on rt.com Covid-denying Russian monk, who insists Putin has been replaced by Antichrist in rubber mask, detained over child suicide claims

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies