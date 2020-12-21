Kremlin insists US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline are part of ‘hybrid war’ & amount to ‘unfair competition’

US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline linking Russia and Germany are an element of Washington’s “hybrid war” against Moscow, President Putin’s spokesman said on Monday.

The project, conceived to improve Germany’s energy security and to make Moscow less reliant on Ukraine for transit, was due to be launched earlier this year. However, construction has been held back by sanctions led by Washington. The project, when completed will supply a cheaper and more secure alternative to American LNG.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments come after businessman Oleg Deripaska expressed the same opinion on his Telegram channel, calling for Russians who support the sanctions to be prosecuted as traitors to “the motherland.” In recent months, opposition figures such as Alexey Navalny have encouraged the US and European Union to target certain Russians as a means to get at President Putin.

Deripaska is a Russian industrialist and was once known as the country’s richest man. He is the founder of Basic Element, a group with investments in energy, mining, airports, and construction, as well as other sectors.

“In general, I agree with [Deripaska],” Peskov said to Kommersant FM, on Monday. “Sanctions against Nord Stream are part of a hybrid war … that is accompanied by unfair competition.”

The Kremlin spokesman has previously blasted the measures as “contradictory to the principles of international trade and international law.”

In his opinion, the best response to restrictions against the pipeline is to “respect and ensure the interests of Russia” by completing the project anyway.

When asked about the suggestion of criminal responsibility for Russians who encourage sanctions against the country, the spokesman said that it is up to MPs and the president to decide, noting that he is sure that they will all hear about Deripaska’s idea.

According to the US, Nord Stream 2 would “undermine Europe’s overall energy security and stability.” However, some have accused the US of opposing the pipeline for economic reasons, as it looks to increase its exports of liquified natural gas (LNG) to the continent. On Thursday, at President Putin’s annual press conference, he revealed that the remaining 165km would be completed.

