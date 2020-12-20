 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Former Miss Belarus released from jail after 42 days behind bars for protesting against government

20 Dec, 2020 14:01
Get short URL
Former Miss Belarus released from jail after 42 days behind bars for protesting against government
FILE PHOTO: Olga Khizhinkova smiles after her coronation as Miss Belarus 2008 in Minsk, May 2, 2008. ©  AP Photo

By Jonny Tickle

Belarusian beauty queen Olga Khizhinkova has been released from prison after spending six weeks locked up for taking part in unauthorized rallies against embattled president Alexander Lukashenko.

Khizhinkova was arrested on November 8, and had her original 12-day sentence extended twice after evidence linked her to being at two other anti-government protests. Her release date was supposed to be December 11, but she ended up serving an extra nine days.

The former Miss Belarus has been very open about her opposition to Lukashenko, regularly posting photos from protests in Minsk.

Also on rt.com Stocking it to the man! Belarusian women unite in sharing pictures of their tights in solidarity with arrested beauty queen

Speaking to Belarusian website tut.by, Khizhinkova explained how she'd slept on the floor with no heating and had wrapped herself in clothes to keep warm. However, she has no plans to flee the country now that she’s been released.

“I want to live here, I have many friends here, I had no idea how many. I don’t even think about [leaving], I love my country, I want to live and work here,” she said.

Ex-Miss Belarus turned MP indicates Minsk could revoke citizenship from Belarusians it labels ‘extremists,’ as protests continue READ MORE: Ex-Miss Belarus turned MP indicates Minsk could revoke citizenship from Belarusians it labels ‘extremists,’ as protests continue

The political landscape in Belarus has been volatile since August 9, when incumbent President Lukashenko won the country’s presidential election. According to official results, which the opposition claims were rigged, 80.1 percent of voters voted for the long-time leader, with just 10.12 percent voting for leading opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. After the closure of polling stations, demonstrations began against the alleged falsification of results. In the months since, there have been regular protests around the country, with demonstrators demanding that the president resign.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies