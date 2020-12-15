Putin congratulates Biden on presidential victory, expects respect-based cooperation to serve US & Russia interests – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the November 3 election, after the Democratic candidate was announced president-elect by the US Electoral College.

Putin wished Biden a successful tenure and said he personally “was ready for cooperation and contacts” with the president-elect, the Kremlin said. The message from the Russian president went on to say that despite differences the US and Russia can help solve many world problems.

The cable was sent after the Electoral College designated Biden as president-elect, making his election victory official.

Moscow’s decision to steer clear of the dispute in the US over the outcome of the election contrasted with how many other governments reacted. Biden was acknowledged as the next American president by many world leaders soon after the vote.

Russia however said it was “proper to wait for the official results” referring to certification of results by states and a vote by the Electoral College.

“The current president has announced certain legal procedures. This is what makes the situation different. Therefore, we believe it’s right to wait for the official results of the elections to be announced,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained at the time.

For four years Russia was accused by many public figures in the US of meddling in the 2016 presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. Moscow denied any interference and said it was used as a scapegoat in a US domestic political dispute.

