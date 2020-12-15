11 dead as small nursing home destroyed by fire in Bashkortostan, central Russia (VIDEO)

Eleven people have been killed in a fire that broke out inside a nursing home in Bashkortostan region. The wooden building was completely destroyed by the blaze.

The wooden building in village of Ishbuldino in Russia’s Bashkortostan region was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived early Tuesday morning, emergency services said.

TASS news agency, citing official sources, reported that all of the 11 victims were elderly residents, while none of the staff was hurt. Four people managed to escape the blaze, as one of the nurses helped three patients to flee through the window.

“I opened a terrace door, but everything was already up in flames. I took in a lot of smoke,” a care worker told local media. “I began waking people up. I don’t know how I did it, but I somehow managed to push three elderly men outside through the window… I was running on the snow with no shoes on, with cuts and burns all over my legs.”

Videos from the scene show that the building was completely destroyed.

According to TASS, the private nursing home was not licensed to have the residents stay overnight, and the tragedy may have been caused by fire safety violations. Emergency services, however, said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

