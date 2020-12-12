After reports of fresh fighting, Russian peacekeepers tell Armenia & Azerbaijan to observe truce in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Russian peacekeeping mission in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region has demanded that Baku and Yerevan stick to the November ceasefire agreement as Armenia and Azerbaijan blamed each other for truce violations.

A shooting incident has been reported on the line of contact in the southern part of the disputed region, a spokesman from the Russian peacekeeping operation told Russian media on Saturday.

“We immediately demanded through emergency channels the sides stick to the complete ceasefire,” he said. Earlier on Saturday, Armenia’s Defense Ministry accused Baku of resuming an offensive in the southern part of Nagorno-Karabakh targeting two villages held by forces supported by Yerevan in an area mostly controlled by the Azerbaijani army. According to media reports, at least three reservists were injured in the incident.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has in turn blamed Armenia for what he called a “provocation.” The incident, which the Russian peacekeepers said occurred on Friday, has become the first ceasefire violation since a trilateral agreement on cessation of hostilities was signed by Moscow, Yerevan and Baku on November 9.

The Russian peacekeepers said they continue to monitor the situation at 23 observation posts scattered around the disputed region “on a round-the-clock basis.” The peacekeeping mission was deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the November 9 deal.

The decades-old dispute between Yerevan and Baku over the disputed region reignited in late September and caused thousands of casualties on both sides. Both nations believe they have legitimate claims to the area.

The truce has left the final status of the territory unresolved but it was aimed at stopping the violence and only laid the groundwork for a potential way towards a resolution in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

