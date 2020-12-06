New York Authorities reportedly investigate BOMB THREAT on Aeroflot flight from Moscow to JFK airport, with 250 on board

Local US media reported on Sunday, citing New York Port Authority Police , that law enforcement officers were investigating a potential bomb threat on an Aeroflot plane, which had traveled from Moscow to JFK airport.

The scheduled flight, from the Russian capital, landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport at around 3:45 p.m. local time (8:45 p.m. GMT), according to WPIX. Russia's flag carrier later revealed that no explosives were discovered.

Fox News, citing Port Authority Police, reported that approximately 250 passengers on board were evacuated from the aircraft due to an alleged bomb threat.

JFK airport confirmed that emergency personnel were working on what it described as an 'ongoing incident,' but assured that the facility continues to operate without delays.

Due to an ongoing incident, emergency personnel and activity may be observed at #JFK airport. Please note that the airport is fully open and flights are operating without delays. — Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) December 6, 2020

The flight in question appeared to be Aeroflot SU102, using a Boeing 777-300ER, which departed from Moscow on Sunday, according to information from Flightradar24.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

A spokesperson for the Russian airline later told the Sputnik news agency that no explosives were found on board. The airport confirmed that "all emergency activity has concluded."

