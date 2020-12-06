 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

New York Authorities reportedly investigate BOMB THREAT on Aeroflot flight from Moscow to JFK airport, with 250 on board

6 Dec, 2020 23:39
Get short URL
New York Authorities reportedly investigate BOMB THREAT on Aeroflot flight from Moscow to JFK airport, with 250 on board
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 777-300ER from Aeroflot's aircraft fleet. ©  Aeroflot
Local US media reported on Sunday, citing New York Port Authority Police , that law enforcement officers were investigating a potential bomb threat on an Aeroflot plane, which had traveled from Moscow to JFK airport.

The scheduled flight, from the Russian capital, landed safely at John F. Kennedy International Airport at around 3:45 p.m. local time (8:45 p.m. GMT), according to WPIX. Russia's flag carrier later revealed that no explosives were discovered. 

Fox News, citing Port Authority Police, reported that approximately 250 passengers on board were evacuated from the aircraft due to an alleged bomb threat.

JFK airport confirmed that emergency personnel were working on what it described as an 'ongoing incident,' but assured that the facility continues to operate without delays.

The flight in question appeared to be Aeroflot SU102, using a Boeing 777-300ER, which departed from Moscow on Sunday, according to information from Flightradar24.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

A spokesperson for the Russian airline later told the Sputnik news agency that no explosives were found on board. The airport confirmed that "all emergency activity has concluded." 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies