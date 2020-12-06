Festive fright in Russia: Powerful rockets fly high into Rostov-on-don sky amid MASSIVE blaze at pyrotechnics store (VIDEOS)

Residents of the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don experienced an out-of-control fireworks display early on Sunday morning after a blaze engulfed a specialist store, launching rockets in all directions.

The incident happened overnight at a large market in the famous city, close to the Azov sea and the Ukrainian border. According to preliminary reports, the fire was started by a faulty electric heater. The blaze escalated quickly after reaching the stock of a fireworks shop, which was apparently full in preparation for New Year celebrations in three weeks.

For several minutes, the shop spewed multi-colored fireballs, sparkles and shooting stars in every direction, creating a grand spectacle that some managed to film.

The impressive display had serious consequences, producing a four-alarm fire that ripped through some 4,000 square meters of market pavilions. The emergency services sent dozens of vehicles and deployed over 300 people to contain the blaze.

Luckily, the fire broke out in the small hours of the morning, when there was almost no one at the market. According to preliminary reports, there were zero casualties, though property damage is expected to be significant.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!