Russian diplomatic staff injured in IED bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan

Employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Afghanistan have suffered minor injuries after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Kabul, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow has confirmed.

The people inside the car suffered “mild concussions,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters during a briefing in Moscow on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry believes the IED was intended for a vehicle carrying Afghan security forces loyal to the government in Kabul, but does not rule out the possibility of a terrorist attack aimed against Russian citizens.

Moscow has called on Kabul to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW