UK media runs scare story on Russia & Germany teaming up to conquer Europe… based on YouTube video & 23-year-old book

Russia is losing the war against NATO, but its leaders have a secret playbook to strike a deal with Germany and carve up continental Europe from the Baltic to the Black Sea. That’s according to a popular British newspaper.

The Sunday Express published an article that, it claimed, left “Moscow’s plan to conquer the world exposed.” Citing a video by YouTube channel RealLifeLore, the paper reported that a book published in Russia had been “discovered,” and that it laid out plans to trade the northern European Russian enclave of Kaliningrad to Berlin, in exchange for a military alliance.

“Once Germany is in your pocket, you need to begin work on convincing France to join in by whatever means you have – the UK, though, will probably never join,” the channel’s host Joseph Pisenti went on to say. If you are Russia, he added, “Poland can get carved up between you and Germany, or given some kind of a special status – Romania, Macedonia, Serbia and Greece should all unite and team up with you at this time.”

“All the countries in Central Asia that used to be Soviet republics should be reincorporated… If played successfully, most of Western and Central Asia should be yours now, just like Europe,” he said.

It might sound like a cheat sheet for a grand strategy boardgame, but apparently the book, Aleksandr Dugin’s 1997 tome ‘Foundations of Geopolitics’, is “a step-by-step playbook to get [Russia] out of [its] dicey situation and is quite popular among certain political circles.”

Dugin, a bearded Russian philosopher known for his anti-Western, ‘neo-Eurasian’ views, has repeatedly been said by some in the West to be the driving force behind President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy. In 2014, Canadian television interviewed a commentator who claimed that Dugin was “Russia’s chief ideological mastermind.”

In reality, however, few within Russia are thought to take Dugin seriously at all, instead putting far more stock in mainstream foreign policy analysts and thinkers. In 2014, the supposed shadowy puppet master was fired from his job at Moscow State University after openly advocating the genocide of Ukrainians. If he did have a hotline to Putin, as some insist, it was obviously not working that day.

Reinforcing that point, American thinktank RAND wrote that Dugin “is perhaps best thought of as an extremist provocateur with some limited and peripheral impact than as an influential analyst with a direct impact on policy. He does not appear to have direct involvement with the major political parties – such as [governing] United Russia.”

The article also referenced claims from political scientist Valery Solovey that Putin would soon stand down because he is afflicted with Parkinson’s disease. While Solovey is widely seen as a conspiracy theorist by Russian media, and had made similar statements in 2016 and 2017, the explosive comments were picked up across a wide range of US and UK outlets.

Putin himself has previously spoken out about the standard of reporting abroad, saying that he was “amazed at the gravity of the propaganda machine” in the West.

