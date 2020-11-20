Siberian-made EpiVacCorona Covid-19 vaccine creates antibodies in 100% of participants in initial small-scale trial

All volunteers vaccinated by Siberia’s Vector Research Center’s EpiVacCorona coronavirus formula have developed antibodies. The vaccine has completed its first two phases of testing, involving just 100 people.

While a vaccine needs thousands of people to be tested before its quality is proven, the latest news is an optimistic sign for the future.

“Clinical studies have shown that antibodies were detected in 100% of the volunteers immunized with the EpiVacCorona vaccine,” the center reported, according to news agency Interfax. “Most of the volunteers vaccinated with the EpiVacCorona vaccine showed induction of a pronounced specific T-cell immune response.”

They also noted that no serious side effects were detected after vaccination.

The center however was careful to clarify that their data does not mean that the vaccine is 100 percent effective, noting that final conclusions can only come after the third phase of the research. This final trial stage only began on November 17.

Vector expects to have created and released 50,000 doses of its vaccine by the end of 2020, with a view to beginning mass production in 2021.

On October 14, EpiVacCorona became the second coronavirus vaccine registered in Russia. The first, named Sputnik V, is currently undergoing trials involving 40,000 volunteers. Preliminary results have shown that the vaccine is 92 percent effective. Other manufacturers around the world have also published results of their vaccine trials, with both US vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, showing themselves to be around 95 percent effective.

