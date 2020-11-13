 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian company building replica concentration camp for kids near Finnish border; plans for ‘patriotic weekend’ school trips

13 Nov, 2020 16:16
© YouTube / Vesti Karelia

By Jonny Tickle

A Russian organization is constructing a replica World War 2 prison camp, as part of the country’s drive to include patriotic education in the curriculum, enabling schoolchildren to explore what forced detention was like.

As shown on local TV in the northwestern Karelia region, the construction is a portrayal of special internment camps built in the USSR by occupying Finnish forces in the early 1940s.

The Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Karelian Front, 1944. View on fascist concentration camp after all prisoners were released from it, Medvezhyegorsk.© Sputnik / Dmitriy Kozlov

Located in the village of Vatnavolok, the prison camp includes observation towers and wooden barracks buildings. The outdoor museum, which is not yet completed, is being created by the Open Opportunities Fund, which intends to bring children to experience a “Patriotic Weekend.” Visitors to the open-air museum will watch documentaries about the life of concentration camp prisoners and participate in military games.


The first children are expected to arrive in December.

© YouTube / Vesti Karelia

The East Karelian concentration camps were built from 1941, after being ordered by Finnish Defense Force chief Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim. By 1942, over 20,000 Soviets were interned. Although the true death toll is not known, estimates put the number at above 4,000.

In July, Russia’s parliament approved a law to include patriotic education in the curriculum, aimed to instill children with respect for the memory of those who fought to defend the country.

