Moscow would like to have US president willing to put ‘at least some effort’ into fixing ties with Russia, Peskov tells RT

Moscow is ready to work with any American president, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RT. He reiterated that Russia has never interfered in US internal affairs, but will not allow its own affairs to be meddled in either.

Speaking exclusively to RT Russian, Peskov touched upon one of the hottest topics today – the US presidential election.

While the US media has called the election for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, the official result has not arrived yet. President Donald Trump, however, has rejected his projected defeat, alleging that some of the voting was grossly manipulated, and vowed to legally challenge the outcome.

Russia, which unlike many other countries, did not rush to congratulate Biden, will accept either result of the election, Peskov told RT correspondent Anton Krasovsky.

“First, we will respect the choice the American people, whatever it is. Second, we are ready to work with any future US president, whomever the Americans choose,” Peskov stated. At the same time, Russia would like to see a president who is willing to at least somewhat fix the ever-worsening relations between the two countries.

Naturally, we would be much happier with a president who’d be willing to put at least some effort into reanimating our bilateral relations.

Peskov once again rejected the allegations of election meddling, which have persisted in the US for the past four years.

“We have never interfered – and will never interfere – in America’s internal affairs. But that goes both ways: We will never let America interfere in our domestic affairs, as well.”

Moscow has made its position clear, he added, with Russian President Vladimir Putin repeatedly speaking on the matter.

This is our unchanging principle, and this is what our president has expressed repeatedly, speaking at international forums, in bilateral conversations, etc. One would think that, by now, the average American has heard our position many times over, and should have internalized it.

The ‘Russiagate’ narrative persisted in the US during the entire term of Donald Trump. Despite the harsh accusations against Moscow – and sanctions that followed – no evidence that Russia somehow affected the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election has been produced.

Also on rt.com Why is Russia accused of undermining the US by not recognizing its election results before Americans themselves call a winner?

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!