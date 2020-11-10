 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

‘Legitimately observing protests’: London reacts strongly as two UK diplomats kicked out of Belarus for ‘destructive’ activities

10 Nov, 2020 15:25
Get short URL
‘Legitimately observing protests’: London reacts strongly as two UK diplomats kicked out of Belarus for ‘destructive’ activities
© AFP / Ben STANSALL; © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev

By Jonny Tickle

The United Kingdom has condemned Minsk authorities after two British diplomats were expelled from Belarus for “actions incompatible with diplomatic status,” having been accused of meeting with the opposition and visiting protests.

London maintains that the two officials were kicked out for “legitimately observing protests,” and there are no grounds for their expulsion.

On Tuesday morning, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that British defense attaché Timothy Wight-Boycott and Deputy Mission Head Lisa Thumwood had each been declared ‘persona non grata’ on November 8.

Also on rt.com Brussels vs. Lukashenko: EU to impose additional sanctions on Minsk, targeting both President and his son, sources tell TASS

“The Belarusian side took the decision solely because of the confirmed destructive nature of the said persons’ activities,” said Anatoly Glaz, the spokesman for the ministry said, adding: “This decision in no way closes the doors for dialogue with our British colleagues.”

According to Glaz, the diplomats had repeatedly met with representatives of opposition and human rights organizations, and had received warnings to stop, which were ultimately ignored.
In response, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab attacked the expulsions as “wholly unjustified,” explaining that the two had been removed for “legitimately observing protests.”

“As independent reports show, this is part of a concerted campaign of harassment aimed at activists, media and now diplomats.” the statement on the official UK government website reads. “[Belarusian President] Lukashenko must agree to free and fair elections and enable those responsible for violence against demonstrators to be held to account.”

As is diplomatic custom, London reciprocated by expelling two Belarusian diplomats from the UK.

Oil in this together? Embattled leader Lukashenko asks Putin for Russian oilfield to shore up Belarus’ troubled economy READ MORE: Oil in this together? Embattled leader Lukashenko asks Putin for Russian oilfield to shore up Belarus’ troubled economy

Protests have been taking place in Belarus since August 9, after the country's presidential election was won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. According to the official results, 80.1 percent of voters voted for the long-time president, with just 10.12 percent voting for his most prominent opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. After the closing of the polling stations, demonstrations began against the alleged falsification of results, with the opposition claiming that the vote was rigged. In the weeks since, protests have become less frequent, but still attract thousands of participants every weekend.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies