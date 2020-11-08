Azerbaijan claims it's seized key Nagorno-Karabakh town of Shusha, but Armenia says there is still heavy fighting

Azerbaijani forces have captured the strategic town of Shusha in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, has announced. Armenia immediately denied this, saying the fighting was ongoing.

“Today, the Azerbaijani flag is being flown in Shusha. It is possibly the happiest day of my life,” Aliyev said on Sunday, as quoted by local media. “Shusha is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” he added.

Aliyev’s comments were followed by a statement by the country’s defense ministry, which said that the town “has been liberated from Armenian occupation after more than 28 years.”

Baku's claims about the seizure of the town were quickly disputed by Yerevan. “The battles in Shushi continue, wait and believe in our troops,” Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on social media, calling the town by its Armenian name.

Armenian military press secretary Shushan Stepanyan had earlier reported “the most ferocious combat” around Shusha as Azerbaijani troops were trying to advance on the town.

