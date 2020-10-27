 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov self-isolates after contacting person infected with Covid-19

27 Oct, 2020 15:02
FILE PHOTO. © Sputnik / Press service of the Russian foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that Sergei Lavrov went into self-isolation after coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

The official’s previously planned travels and meeting are going to have to be postponed, the ministry said on Tuesday.

“He is feeling well,” the official statement read.

Last week, Russian healthcare minister, Mikhail Murashko, also had to enter self-isolation, after one of his family members tested positively for the novel coronavirus.

Russian Federation had more than one and a half million confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to official figures. With over 26 thousand confirmed deaths, Russia has been one of the countries hit hardest by the pandemic in the world.

