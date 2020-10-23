 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Erdogan confirms tests of Russian-made S-400 systems, says Turkey not concerned with US objections

23 Oct, 2020 14:13
Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system © Reuters / Vitaly Nevar; Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan © Reuters / Presidential Press Office
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that Turkey carried out tests of the S-400 air defense systems it bought from Russia last year, adding that the US' negative attitude towards such drills didn't matter to Ankara.

Reports that the Turkish military has successfully tested state-of-the-art Russian systems emerged last week, drawing a strong backlash from Washington. The State Department said such behavior was “incompatible with Turkey’s responsibilities as a NATO ally and strategic partner of the US.”

The tests “have been and are being conducted,” Erdogan told reporters on Friday, officially confirming the S-400 drills.

The US stance absolutely does not concern us. If we are not going to test these capabilities at our disposal, then what are we going to do?

Turkey is “determined” to keep testing its large, medium, and heavy military equipment, no matter which country had originally produced it, Erdoğan pointed out.

“It seems that the gentlemen [in Washington] are especially bothered that this is a weapon belonging to Russia,” he added.

The US, which insists the use of Russian S-400s by Turkey will compromise NATO’s defenses, has threatened the country with sanctions and “serious consequences” to bilateral security ties if they're put in service. The $2.5 billion deal with Moscow to purchase the systems has already cost Ankara its participation in America’s F-35 fighter jet program.

Moscow blasted Washington’s pressure on Turkey to give up on S-400s as unfair competition in the arms market. Ankara believes the Russian hardware is essential to assuring its national security. The Turkish military received the first S-400s from Russia last year and plans to make them fully operational by the end of 2020.

On Thursday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar gave assurances that S-400s won’t be integrated into NATO’s command-and-control infrastructure, but will rather be “used as a standalone system.” 

