 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Explosions reported in Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku accuses Armenia of shelling Azerbaijani town just hours into ceasefire

10 Oct, 2020 20:05
Get short URL
Explosions reported in Nagorno-Karabakh, Baku accuses Armenia of shelling Azerbaijani town just hours into ceasefire
Smoke rises after shelling in the city of Stepanakert on October 9, 2020 © AFP / ARIS MESSINIS
Azerbaijan and Armenia have accused each other of violating the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region late on Saturday. The capital of the self-proclaimed republic, Stepankert, has reportedly come under heavy shelling.

Azerbaijan, for its part, accused Armenia of striking the town of Terter with artillery fire.

RT correspondent Igor Zhdanov said alert sirens were heard in Stepankert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, late on Saturday. Several explosions – both in the air and on the ground – were observed in the city, he added.

The short-lived ceasefire, reached on Friday during a meeting of the rivaling parties in Moscow, came into effect on Saturday afternoon.

The negotiations, mediated by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, lasted around 10 hours. The two sides agreed to pause the fighting for “humanitarian” reasons and to exchange prisoners, as well as the bodies of the fallen soldiers. The exchanges were expected to be observed by the Red Cross.

Also on rt.com Following late night Moscow talks, Armenia & Azerbaijan agree to ceasefire in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh starting NOON SATURDAY

The fighting erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh late in September, with the Armenia-backed self-proclaimed republic and Azerbaijan laying the blame for the escalation on one another. Azerbaijan has received broad support from Turkey, with Ankara even mulling a direct intervention into the war. 

The Nagorno-Karabakh region, predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians, broke away from Azerbaijan back in the 1990s following a bloody war.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Also on rt.com Azerbaijan & Armenia at war: What you need to know about bloody conflict over long-disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh (MAP)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies