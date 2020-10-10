Belarus govt SAVED runaway candidate Tikhanovskaya by giving her $15,000 before she fled the country, Lukashenko claims

Presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was provided with $15,000 by the Belarusian authorities right before she left the country for Lithuania after the August 9 election, President Alexander Lukashenko said.

Speaking at a government meeting on Friday, Lukashenko revealed that shortly after the election the opposition candidate requested a meeting with the country’s Interior Minister Yuri Karayev, asking him to allow her to leave Belarus.

The president had said before that he tasked the country's special services with safeguarding Tikhanovskaya, as she perfectly fit the role of a potential “sacrificial lamb” to fuel the anti-government protests. The candidate herself apparently shared a similar sentiment and feared for her life.

“All in all, there was only one request: ‘Please tell the president that I want to leave Belarus, bad things will happen.’ We understood that there could be trouble indeed,” the president said, adding that he then ordered that Tikhanovskaya be provided with an escort to ensure her safe departure for Lithuania.

Tikhanovskaya then claimed she was short of money to live there and to support her children, Lukashenko revealed. After that, he ordered one of the “state enterprises” to allocate a lump sum of $15,000 to support the politician. Tikhanovskaya was immensely grateful for the support and was “crying,” Lukashenko added.

So far, Tikhanovskaya has not reacted to Lukashenko’s claims.

The ongoing turmoil in Belarus erupted after the contested August 9 presidential election. The country’s long-term leader Lukashenko secured a solid win, scoring more than 80 percent of votes, yet the opposition challenged the result alleging it was grossly falsified. Tikhanovskaya, the main opposition candidate, who got some 10 percent of votes, fled the country shortly after the election, claiming to have won it.

The election triggered a wave of mass protests which have been met with a heavy-handed police response, especially violent in the first few days after the polls. The protests have continued across Belarus each weekend since then, but they’ve seemingly lost momentum and the number of people taking to the streets are dwindling.

Tikhanovskaya’s supposed ‘gratefulness’ for Lukashenko’s material support did not last that long though, as she maintains the president should step down and even describes herself as “the only leader elected by the Belarusian people.” Minsk, in turn, opened a criminal investigation against the former candidate and placed her on the wanted list over her calls to seize power.

