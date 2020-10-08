Landmark 19th century cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh damaged during shelling by Azerbaijani forces – Armenian military

The historic Ghazanchetsots cathedral in the town of Shusha was shelled by Azerbaijani forces in the ongoing conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, an Armenian military spokesperson has said.

“[Our] enemy Azerbaijan has hit the symbol of Shusha,” Armenia’s defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on social media. He posted a photo showing a cloud of smoke coming from the church’s tower.

Photos from inside of the church show a large hole in the structure’s ceiling, as well as debris and rubble scattered on the floor.

Ghazanchetsots, a cathedral of the Armenian Apostolic Church, was consecrated in 1888. Standing 35-meters high (115ft), it is considered one of the largest Armenian churches in the world.

Azerbaijan promptly denied hitting the cathedral. A defense ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying that “the information about the damage to the church in Shusha has nothing to do with the activities of the Azerbaijani Army.”

The Azerbaijani forces “do not target historic, cultural and especially religious buildings and monuments," the spokesperson said.

Shusha has been shelled several times since the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh – an Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan – resumed on September 27. One of the shells destroyed its ‘Culture Center’ building on Sunday, causing civilian casualties on the ground.

