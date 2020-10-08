 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Landmark 19th century cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh damaged during shelling by Azerbaijani forces – Armenian military

8 Oct, 2020 13:12
Get short URL
Landmark 19th century cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh damaged during shelling by Azerbaijani forces – Armenian military
© Aris Messinis / AFP
The historic Ghazanchetsots cathedral in the town of Shusha was shelled by Azerbaijani forces in the ongoing conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, an Armenian military spokesperson has said.

“[Our] enemy Azerbaijan has hit the symbol of Shusha,” Armenia’s defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on social media. He posted a photo showing a cloud of smoke coming from the church’s tower.

Photos from inside of the church show a large hole in the structure’s ceiling, as well as debris and rubble scattered on the floor.

RT
© Aris Messinis / AFP

Ghazanchetsots, a cathedral of the Armenian Apostolic Church, was consecrated in 1888. Standing 35-meters high (115ft), it is considered one of the largest Armenian churches in the world.

Azerbaijan promptly denied hitting the cathedral. A defense ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying that “the information about the damage to the church in Shusha has nothing to do with the activities of the Azerbaijani Army.”

The Azerbaijani forces “do not target historic, cultural and especially religious buildings and monuments," the spokesperson said.

Shusha has been shelled several times since the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh – an Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan – resumed on September 27. One of the shells destroyed its ‘Culture Center’ building on Sunday, causing civilian casualties on the ground.

Also on rt.com Azerbaijan & Armenia at war: What you need to know about bloody conflict over long-disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh (MAP)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies