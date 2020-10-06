Kyrgyzstan declares weekend parliamentary election INVALID after night of violent & turbulent unrest over 'rigged' vote

Election officials in Kyrgyzstan have moved to nullify the results of last weekend’s election after the opposition claimed the vote was stolen and the government headquarters was then stormed and set ablaze, amid chaotic upheaval.

“Due to numerous violations [reported] during the vote and the pre-election period, a decision was made by members of the Central Election Commission [CEC] to invalidate the elections,” the government body's press service told Russia's TASS news agency on Tuesday.

Gulnara Dzhurabayeva, a member of the election watchdog, told local media that she is suggesting that the commission dissolve itself.

I believe that we have discredited ourselves with this election campaign and, therefore, the best and most correct decision, in this case, would be a decision on early resignation.

Separately, CEC head Nurzhan Shaildabekova told Interfax the move was meant so as “not to allow tension” in the country. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov had previously floated such a prospect, while addressing the nation amid ongoing protests in the capital, Bishkek.

“Calm in the state, stability of society is more valuable than any deputy’s mandate,” he acknowledged. Jeenbekov said he’d instructed the CEC to “carefully investigate the violations and, if necessary, annul the election results.”

Meanwhile, sitting MPs have called an emergency meeting scheduled for Tuesday, a parliamentary spokesman announced. Lawmakers will not be able to convene at the parliament building, and will instead use a Bishkek hotel as an interim venue. Scores of protesters have amassed overnight around the government complex that houses both the parliament and the presidential office.

The seven-story building was stormed and set on fire by protesters, sustaining significant damage. As the turmoil unfolded, opposition supporters took control of Bishkek's City Hall. Later on Tuesday, they appointed an "interim mayor,” a new prime minister and chief of capital police.

Another group of protesters surrounded Kyrgyzstan’s intelligence headquarters, demanding the release of former president Almazbek Atambayev, who was sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison on corruption charges. Security officers consented to set Atambayev free after negotiations with the protesters.

Violent protests erupted in Bishkek and other major cities of Kyrgyzstan after early results of Sunday’s parliamentary election were announced by authorities. Only four parties out of 16 participating passed the seven-percent threshold and made it to parliament, with three of the victors considered pro-government.

Supporters of the remaining 12 parties took to the streets on Monday, demanding that the “stolen” vote be declared null and void and that a new one be held. Police moved to quell the turbulent unrest with water cannon, tear gas and stun grenades. 686 people were injured in clashes with police and one person succumbed to a head injury, Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry reported Tuesday, according to Sputnik.

