 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I feel better than I did 20 years ago': Trump announces he's ready to leave the hospital Monday evening
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Climate change in world's largest country: Russia just experienced its warmest September in recorded history

5 Oct, 2020 18:36
Get short URL
Climate change in world's largest country: Russia just experienced its warmest September in recorded history
FILE PHOTO © AFP / Mladen ANTONOV
The average temperature in Russia this September was the highest in 130 years of observations, the national weather agency announced on Monday, as climate change continues to have a profound effect on the world's largest country.

Almost every part of Russia reported temperatures higher than normal early fall averages, the Russian Hydrometeorology Center's chief specialist Marina Makarova told Moscow news agency RIA Novosti. "The largest anomalies were observed in the north of Eurasia, where temperatures exceeded norms by five to six degrees," she explained.

"It was also very warm in the European [part of Russia's] territory, but the difference was smaller," she continued. "In the southeast, the temperature was about normal, and in the west and north, the excess was two to three degrees."

Also on rt.com Greta won't be impressed: Two in Five Russians think climate change is ‘far-fetched and overblown,’ new survey reveals

Makarova added that the September 2020 temperatures reflect the consistent warming trend that scientists have been observing. However, she cautioned that it doesn't necessarily mean next September will be even warmer.

Last year saw the hottest 12 months ever recorded in Russia, and more temperature records were broken during the first six months of this year, due to an abnormally warm winter in much of the country.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies