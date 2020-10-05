Climate change in world's largest country: Russia just experienced its warmest September in recorded history

The average temperature in Russia this September was the highest in 130 years of observations, the national weather agency announced on Monday, as climate change continues to have a profound effect on the world's largest country.

Almost every part of Russia reported temperatures higher than normal early fall averages, the Russian Hydrometeorology Center's chief specialist Marina Makarova told Moscow news agency RIA Novosti. "The largest anomalies were observed in the north of Eurasia, where temperatures exceeded norms by five to six degrees," she explained.

"It was also very warm in the European [part of Russia's] territory, but the difference was smaller," she continued. "In the southeast, the temperature was about normal, and in the west and north, the excess was two to three degrees."

Makarova added that the September 2020 temperatures reflect the consistent warming trend that scientists have been observing. However, she cautioned that it doesn't necessarily mean next September will be even warmer.

Last year saw the hottest 12 months ever recorded in Russia, and more temperature records were broken during the first six months of this year, due to an abnormally warm winter in much of the country.

