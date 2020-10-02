Creator of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine offers to help White House staff after US President Trump contracts virus

The developer of Russia's pioneering Covid-19 vaccine has offered the White House administration an opportunity to be inoculated against the virus after Donald Trump confirmed Thursday he and his wife had contracted the disease.

Speaking to Moscow news agency RIA Novosti, Sputnik V creator Alexander Gintsburg advised President Trump's colleagues to get in touch with Moscow to get a hold of some of the vaccine. “I think we can help them if they contact the Russian authorities officially,” he said.

Gintsburg leads Moscow's Gamaleya Institute for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which came up with the vaccine over the spring and summer. It is currently in its third trial phase, with 40,000 Muscovite volunteers due to be inoculated. As part of the process, volunteers are told to download a mobile application, which they can use to report symptoms and have quick access to medical professionals. Named Sputnik V, the formula is due to be available to the general public from January 2021.

Following the news that both Donald and Melania Trump had been diagnosed with Covid-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to the White House expressing his “sincere support.”

“I am sure that your inherent vitality, good spirits, and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus,” Putin wrote.

As two of the world's largest countries, both the US and Russia are among the states worst affected by Covid-19. According to official data, the US has reported the most cases in the world, with 7,494,671 having been confirmed to have contracted the virus. Behind the Americans are India (6,394,068) and Brazil (4,847,092), with Russia (1,194,643) in fourth place.

