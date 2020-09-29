Baku denies having F-16s on Air Force inventory, rebukes reports of Turkish US-built jet downed over Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku’s defense officials refuted “disinformation” reports that Turkish F-16 fighters support Azeri troops in ongoing battles in Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan earlier warned it will deploy tactical missiles if the jets are used.

“The Azerbaijani Air Force does not have F-16 fighter jets,” Vagif Dargyahly, a spokesman for the country’s Defense Ministry, told Russia’s Interfax news agency this Tuesday. The military official was apparently taking a swipe at Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who accused Turkey of directly providing Baku with the Lockheed Martin-built jets a day earlier.

Also on Monday, the leader of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Arayik Harutyunyan, alleged that local forces had shot down what he said was a Turkish F-16. Dargyahly dismissed his claim, describing it as “lies and provocation,” and adding, “you can’t destroy what doesn’t exist.”

There is no credible information in the public domain indicating that Azerbaijan has ever received a delivery of the US-made jets. Open data shows the Azerbaijani Air Force heavily relies on Soviet- and Russian-made weaponry, with MiG-29 jets forming the backbone of its fighter fleet.

Yerevan has previously threatened that all military options, including deployment of ‘Iskanders’, Russian-built tactical missiles, were on the table if Turkey used F-16s to support Azerbaijan’s cause in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The stern warning came after both belligerents traded accusations of recruiting Syrian militants to fight in the mountainous region, which is run and populated by ethnic Armenians but considered to be part of Azerbaijan’s territory in Baku.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has repeatedly argued that Turkey is not involved in any hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Ankara officials have publicly supported the Azeri cause, pledging “full support” and calling on Yerevan to vacate the “occupied” lands.

