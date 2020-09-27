 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

Kim Kardashian West weighs in on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, slams Azerbaijan for ‘unprovoked attacks’

27 Sep, 2020 22:12
Get short URL
Kim Kardashian West weighs in on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, slams Azerbaijan for ‘unprovoked attacks’
© Hayk Baghdasaryan / Photolure via Reuters
Celebrity businesswoman Kim Kardashian West, who is a fourth-generation Armenian-American, has tweeted her support for Armenia amid deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“Armenians in Artsakh have been attacked,” Kardashian wrote on social media, using a historic name for Nagorno-Karabakh — a large Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan, which has been a bone of contention between Yerevan and Baku for three decades.

Armenia has been the victim of unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan & the predictable disinformation campaign that accompanies them.

Kardashian insisted that international observers must be sent into the disputed region, while the international community should employ diplomatic means to prevent further escalation.

Kardashian posted the same message on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on Sunday, urging her millions of followers to call upon Baku to stop using force.

The wife of eccentric rapper and US presidential hopeful Kanye West, also said that Washington should stop military aid to Azerbaijan and warned Turkey against sending arms and fighters to support the Azeri forces.

Also on rt.com Armenia to consider Nagorno-Karabakh independence amid border clashes with Azerbaijan

Hostilities broke out between Azerbaijan and the Armenia-backed Nagorno-Karabakh region earlier on Sunday, resulting in military and civilian casualties on both sides. Baku and Yerevan have accused each other of initiating the violence. 

The two South Caucasus nations fought a bloody war over Nagorno-Karabakh in the 1990s, with subsequent border clashes sporadically erupting between them.

Russia has offered its services as a mediator in talks between Baku and Yerevan to resolve the tensions, while the US has also condemned the violence, calling on both sides to cease hostilities immediately.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies