Kim Kardashian West weighs in on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, slams Azerbaijan for ‘unprovoked attacks’

Celebrity businesswoman Kim Kardashian West, who is a fourth-generation Armenian-American, has tweeted her support for Armenia amid deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“Armenians in Artsakh have been attacked,” Kardashian wrote on social media, using a historic name for Nagorno-Karabakh — a large Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan, which has been a bone of contention between Yerevan and Baku for three decades.

Armenia has been the victim of unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan & the predictable disinformation campaign that accompanies them.

Please share the news @esrailian Armenians in #Arstakh have been attacked. We are praying brave men & women risking their lives to protect Artsakh & #Armenia. The news is misleading & these are not “clashes.” — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2020

Call upon Baku to cease all offensive uses of force, cut off all US military aid to #Azerbaijan being used against Armenians & warn #Turkey to stop sending arms & fighters to Baku 🙏🏼🇦🇲✊🏼 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2020

Kardashian insisted that international observers must be sent into the disputed region, while the international community should employ diplomatic means to prevent further escalation.

Kardashian posted the same message on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on Sunday, urging her millions of followers to call upon Baku to stop using force.

The wife of eccentric rapper and US presidential hopeful Kanye West, also said that Washington should stop military aid to Azerbaijan and warned Turkey against sending arms and fighters to support the Azeri forces.

Hostilities broke out between Azerbaijan and the Armenia-backed Nagorno-Karabakh region earlier on Sunday, resulting in military and civilian casualties on both sides. Baku and Yerevan have accused each other of initiating the violence.

The two South Caucasus nations fought a bloody war over Nagorno-Karabakh in the 1990s, with subsequent border clashes sporadically erupting between them.

Russia has offered its services as a mediator in talks between Baku and Yerevan to resolve the tensions, while the US has also condemned the violence, calling on both sides to cease hostilities immediately.

