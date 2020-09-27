Woman & child killed, dozens of civilians injured in shelling – Nagorno-Karabakh official

Numerous civilians were killed or injured amid renewed Azeri-Armenian hostilities over Nagorno-Karabakh, the breakaway region’s officials reported as its ally Armenia declared martial law and issued a total conscription call.

“There have been dozens of injured among civilians, the enemy shelling was hitting mostly residential areas,” Vagram Poghosyan, spokesman for Nagorno-Karabakh president, told the media on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, we’ve also had two victims, a woman, and a child,” he added. Just as he spoke, a video emerged online, allegedly showing the scale of destruction inside the disputed region. Apartment blocks are seen damaged in the shelling, with gaping holes in concrete walls.

Separately, Samvel Babayan, head of the Nagorno-Karabakh security council, told the media that at least 10 troops have been killed in action. The death toll will be adjusted as the day progresses, he said.

Hostilities broke out earlier in the day along the region’s frontline, with Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of launching a full-blown offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku, in turn, countered by saying the country’s armed forces are on a counteroffensive to protect the population against Armenian attacks.

Meanwhile, the Armenian-populated enclave that broke from Azerbaijan in the early 1990s, announced all adult males will be mobilized and that martial law will be declared starting Sunday.

Armenia followed suit later in the day, obliging all men of conscription age to report to their nearest recruitment offices. Martial law has also been declared, with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan telling compatriots to “be ready to defend our sacred homeland.”

