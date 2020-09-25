Sharon Stone shares her admiration for ‘brilliant’ Putin, scorns ‘baby’ Trump with Russian pranksters posing as Greta Thunberg

Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus have released a conversation with Hollywood star Sharon Stone in which she shared her deep respect for Vladimir Putin and criticized Donald Trump – believing she was chatting to Greta Thunberg.

The YouTube pranksters, whose real names are Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, appear to have fooled the star of ‘Basic Instinct’ and ‘Casino’, Sharon Stone, with their latest stunt. In an audio recording posted to their YouTube channel, they supposedly talk to the American actress while posing as the teen climate activist and her father Svante – a disguise they frequently used in previous pranks.

The fake ‘Greta’ called Stone to share her fears of US President Donald Trump, who has supposedly haunted her in nightmares, and to seek advice on traveling to Russia. The apparently unsuspecting star eagerly shared her admiration for the Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom she described as a “brilliant” and “wise” man, who certainly “knows how to run his country.”

Her impression of Russia, though, was clearly dominated by an image of an omnipotent and omnipresent KGB which somehow can make pretty much anyone “disappear” and which Putin supposedly ran (which he in fact did not). The Russian president served as the head of the FSB – which can be arguably described as a successor of the KGB – for a couple of years before taking the reins, though.

Stone, however, believed it was not for Americans to judge the way Russia “functions” since it is, according to her, almost literally ingrained in the Russian culture and political traditions and the nation is much better off under Putin’s leadership than it used to be earlier.

Yet, despite admitting she worked in Russia for “quite a bit” and would love to do so again, the actress still maintained Thunberg should meet people like Putin in an “extremely public” place “somewhere on a neutral territory” – for safety’s sake, of course.

The actress, who certainly pulled no punches when it came to America’s own political elite, said that it is not Russia but the US that has an “out-of-control” president. Stone dismissed Trump as “a very loud baby crying for food,” who treats all other public figures just as some other “kids on a playground” and gets “jealous” every time anyone gets more attention than him.

The actress also remarked that she was supposedly “harassed and tormented” by former US President George W. Bush who allegedly “really tried to hurt her” by somehow ordering rigorous security checks every time she took a flight somewhere.

“During my air travel, I have been ripped apart at every security stop. My kids got undressed when they were babies and searched. I could not work in my business during his both terms. It was such harassment and such torment,” she said, only to add that Bush has been completely forgotten by now and “no one wants to look at his face.”

A self-described Buddhist, Stone declared Thunberg a ‘bodhisattva’, meaning a person who took the path to awakening – the highest spiritual state in Buddhism – in the name of the greater good of all living beings. The actress then advised Thunberg to “learn to walk her own path” and recite some mantras to cope with Trump-filled nightmares.

On a less spiritual note, the star of ‘Basic instinct’ also offered to give Thunberg some tips on “how to get prepared for a date.”

