Banned for selling Bitcoin: Russia censor adds Binance - world’s largest crypto-exchange - to list of restricted websites

Russia’s federal censor Roskomnadzor has added Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, to its list of prohibited websites. However, despite being banned, access to the website has, somewhat oddly, not been stopped.

According to an announcement by the company, its addition to the list of restricted websites is related to the exchange of assets like Bitcoin, the best-known cryptocurrency.

Although it is now a prohibited site, Russians can still log in and trade cryptocurrency without any issues. According to Roskomnadzor’s official website, it was listed on June 2nd, but “access is not limited.”

“We were not previously notified about the existence of any claims or court decisions by law enforcement, civil government services, or the judiciary,” the company’s statement read. “We are consulting with our legal specialists.”

Binance also assured Russian users that their funds are safe and secure.

Binance is not the first crypto-related website to be added to the list of Roskomnadzor’s banned sites. Last month, the state censor blocked bestchange.ru, a Russian-based comparison tool, which acts as an aggregator for different exchanges.

This summer, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that would permit cryptocurrencies to be legally circulated in Russia. According to the new law, which will come into force in January 2021, Russian citizens will legally be allowed to buy and sell bitcoin, bringing cryptocurrencies out of a “grey zone.” However, the new law will not give cryptocurrencies the official status of legal tender.

