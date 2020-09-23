‘Jesus of Siberia,’ cult leader ‘Vissarion’ found in possession of weapons, cash, jewellery, & adult toys during police raid

When cops busted Siberia’s answer to Christ this week, they discovered plenty of items unbecoming of a self-proclaimed ‘Son of God.’ Officers found weapons, money and even adult toys in the sect leader’s stash of worldly goods.

The haul was uncovered at the cult’s compound in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, as contemporary ‘Messiah’ Sergey Torop was being arrested and charged with “creating a religious association whose activities involve violence against citizens.”

Two other members of the sect were arrested alongside its founder on Tuesday, on suspicion of causing “serious harm” to their followers. On top of the charges of establishing an illegal religious organization, they are also accused of causing harm to members’ health and wellbeing. They are being held in the city of Novosibirsk, awaiting trial.

During Tuesday’s raid, police found a hoard of empty and full alcohol bottles, jewelry, weapons, adult toys, and a stash of money, held in rubles, dollars and euro. Given that the group espouses peace and love, the weaponry, which included a Saiga semi-automatic rifle and several handguns, is particularly notable.

Established in 1991, the movement forbids its adherents from smoking, drinking or exchanging money, and they live as vegetarian subsistence farmers. The movement's creator, Torop, a former traffic policeman, believes he is the reincarnation of Jesus Christ and brands himself as ‘Vissarion.’

He has previously come to the attention of Russian police for corruption, and has been associated with various accounts of violence. One such anecdote alleges that a follower of the cult had committed suicide after selling all his property and being rejected by the group.

Police have confirmed that “some weapons were registered. We are verifying if the rest of the arms were registered as well.”

The charges brought against Torop carry a potential sentence of more than 10 years in prison.

