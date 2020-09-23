 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia & Former Soviet Union

‘I am the only leader’: Exiled Belarusian opposition figure Tikhanovskaya claims presidency after Lukashenko’s secret inauguration

23 Sep, 2020 19:56
Get short URL
‘I am the only leader’: Exiled Belarusian opposition figure Tikhanovskaya claims presidency after Lukashenko’s secret inauguration
FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at a press conference in Minsk. © Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko

By Jonny Tickle

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a candidate for the Belarusian Presidency in last month's disputed election now in forced exile, has called the inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko for a sixth presidential term, a "farce."

Tikhanovskaya, who believes she really won the contest, was speaking after Lukashenko was inducted to the country's highest office for a sixth consecutive term. Unlike previous occasions, this year’s was a low-key ceremony, and was not pre-announced.

"Today, secretly from the people, Lukashenko tried to hold his own inauguration. We all understand what's going on," Tikhanovskaya said. "This so-called inauguration is, of course a farce. In fact, today Lukashenko retired."

According to the former candidate, orders given by the long-time President are "illegitimate and unenforceable," calling herself "the only leader elected by the Belarusian people." She reiterated her intention to hold new elections, and stated that European Union states are ready to provide the country with assistance.

Fellow opposition figure Olga Kavalkova called the inauguration a "pathetic circus," accusing Lukashenko of "clinging to power and threatening his own people."

On the morning of September 23, the President's 26-year-long reign was officially extended for another five years in Minsk's Independence Palace. With just a few hundred attendees, the ceremony was not televised, and no foreign ambassadors were invited.

Lukashenko's re-election took place on August 9. According to the official results, the incumbent received 80 percent of the vote, with Tikhanovskaya receiving just 10 percent. After polls closed, thousands of Belarusians took to the streets to protest the results, considered by many to have been fixed. Protesters were met with strong resistance by the country's security forces. In the past month, protests in the country have become smaller and less frequent, but still attract thousands of demonstrators every weekend.

Also on rt.com Belarus’ Lukashenko secretly inaugurated for sixth term as disputed election result remains unrecognized by most Western states

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies