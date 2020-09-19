Russian opposition figure Navalny posts photo of himself walking down stairs, says he expects full recovery from alleged poisoning
In the Instagram post, Navalny said that he expected to fully recover from the August episode which resulted in him being transported to Berlin for treatment. He included a photo of himself standing up and active, but said he was still having difficulties with some motor functions.
The Moscow protest leader added that he had struggled with talking, and for a long time he did not know how to “express his despair.” Using stairs was difficult due to his shaky legs, he noted, before saying he was glad he was slowly getting better.
View this post on Instagram
Давайте расскажу, как идёт мое восстановление. Это уже ясная дорога, хоть и неблизкая. Все текущие проблемы вроде того, что телефон в моих руках бесполезен, как камень, а налить себе водички превращается в целый аттракцион, - сущая ерунда. Объясню. Совсем недавно я не узнавал людей и не понимал, как разговаривать. Каждое утро ко мне приходил доктор и говорил: Алексей, я принёс доску, давайте придумаем, какое на ней написать слово. Это приводило меня в отчаяние, потому что хоть я уже и понимал в целом, что хочет доктор, но не понимал, где брать слова. В каком месте головы они возникают? Где найти слово и как сделать так, чтобы оно что-то означало? Все это было решительно непонятно. Впрочем, как выразить своё отчаяние, я тоже не знал и поэтому просто молчал. И это я еще описываю поздний этап, который сам помню. Сейчас я парень, у которого дрожат ноги, когда он идёт по лестнице, но зато он думает: «о, это ж лестница! По ней поднимаются. Пожалуй, надо поискать лифт». А раньше бы просто тупо стоял и смотрел. Так что много проблем ещё предстоит решить, но потрясающие врачи университетской Берлинской клиники «Шарите» решили главную. Они превратили меня из «технически живого человека» в того, кто имеет все шансы снова стать Высшей Формой Существа Современного Общества - человеком, который умеет быстро листать инстаграм и без размышлений понимает, где ставить лайки.
Navalny fell ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Following an emergency landing, he was immediately hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk. Two days later, after a request from his family and associates, the activist was flown to Germany for treatment at Berlin's Charité clinic. He remained in an induced coma until September 7.
German authorities claim that the opposition figure was poisoned with a Novichok-like nerve agent. However, the medical team that initially treated Navalny in Omsk denies that they detected any poison in his system.
Moscow has been highly critical of the German findings, claiming that the incident has been used to level unsubstantiated allegations against Russia. On Thursday, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for sanctions over the incident. The non-binding document also urged a halt to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.Also on rt.com ‘We’ve been through this in the Skripal case’: West's Navalny poisoning claims driven by ‘sanctions itch’, Sergey Lavrov says
Like this story? Share it with a friend!