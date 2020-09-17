World-famous Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko hospitalized with Covid-19, 'regrets nothing' about working during pandemic

Renowned Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko has been hospitalized with pneumonia caused by coronavirus. The star confirmed the news in a Thursday morning Instagram post, maintaining that “she will be fine.”

“It is five days since I have been hospitalized with Covid-19 pneumonia,” Netrebko wrote in her post, adding that she previously decided to continue her work instead of “just sitting at home in fear of contracting the illness” and “regrets nothing.”

Netrebko took a light hearted view of the situation, attaching a clip of Daryl Hannah in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill, as murderous 'nurse' Elle Driver.

Last Saturday, the opera singer told her followers in another Instagram post that she would self-isolate for a week despite all her Covid tests being negative. In the latest update, she explained she secluded herself as soon as she felt the first symptoms and “went into hospital just in time” to get all the necessary help.

Netrebko also said that her illness is “not as bad as it seems” and she was much more tired of the constant panic surrounding the coronavirus topic. Her husband, Azerbaijani opera singer Yusif Eyvazov, went through the illness without exhibiting any symptoms at all, Netrebko added.

Last week, Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater canceled its ‘Don Carlos’ opera after one of the leading singers, Ildar Abdrazakov, was diagnosed with coronavirus. Netrebko and her husband were expected to sing together with Abdrazakov, and following these developments the opera star decided to self-isolate.

Now, Netrebko will have to celebrate her birthday, which is on Friday, in the hospital.

Originally from Krasnodar, in southern Russia, Netrebko studed at the famed Saint Petersburg Conservatory, and began her career at the northern capital's renowned Mariinsky Theatre. She is considered to be one of the world's greatest operatic sopranos.

