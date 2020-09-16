‘Drunk’ Russian mother faces investigation, could lose her kids after tipping baby out of pram while pushing it up a skate ramp

Russian schoolchildren called the police after a “drunk” mother was filmed attempting to push a pram up a skateboarding ramp. The video shows the woman trying twice, stumbling and landing on the floor, risking injury to the baby.

Reports on Russian social media suggest that the woman was intoxicated, having consumed at least two liters of beer before deciding to take her youngest child on a ride to the local skatepark.

READ MORE: ‘Without it we will die’: Denied expensive medication for 3yrs, Russian family fights (and wins) against rare genetic disease

At the start of the video, the mother accelerates and crashes into the base of the ramp. The momentum causes her to fall forward, and her little girl almost falls out of the baby carriage. After calming the distressed child down, who is now crying, the woman attempts to go up the ramp a second time but slips, causing the infant to backward-somersault out of the stroller.

READ MORE: Boy fatally injured while protecting mom from ex-con posthumously awarded Order of Courage

Filmed in the small town of Efremov, near Tula, reports suggest that the local authorities have stepped in to protect the baby, who was the woman’s third child.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!