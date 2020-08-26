‘I don’t want people to die’: Ukrainian President Zelensky warns Belarus not to follow example of Kiev's Maidan

While international commentators compare the ongoing unrest in Belarus with the 2014 Ukrainian Maidan, President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes his northern neighbour won't follow in Ukraine's footsteps.

“I wouldn't want them to have similar events to what we had in 2014,” Zelensky told France-based news network Euronews. “I don't want the Belarusian people to die. I don't want them to be shot dead or to have some other serious bloodshed caused by the government.”

Also on rt.com ‘A Peaceful Revolution’: exiled Belarus election candidate Tikhanovskaya insists Belarusian opposition is now majority

In February 2014, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was removed from office after months of protests on the streets of Kiev. At one point, clashes between demonstrators left over 100 dead and many more injured. Zelensky hopes Belarus will avoid a similar fate.

“I really think that it is not too late for the authorities and society to start a dialogue,” he said, clarifying that “Ukraine will not intervene.”

Also on rt.com Ukraine’s Zelensky admits some EU members don’t want Kiev to join bloc, denies he’s afraid to negotiate directly with Putin

Belarus is currently experiencing mass unrest following the disputed results of the August 9 presidential election, deemed by the opposition to have been falsified. Since Election Day, protesters have clashed with police on the streets of the country, with the security forces using tear gas and rubber bullets against citizens. According to the official result, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote, while opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came second with 10 percent.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!