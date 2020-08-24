Russian doctors say German hospital congratulated them for ‘saving Navalny’s life’, confirm that no poison was found

The doctors who first treated high-profile Russian anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny in Siberia say it is beyond any doubt that they saved his life. They claim that their German colleagues confirmed that as well.

Anatoly Kalinichenko, the deputy director at the clinic in the Siberian city of Omsk, explained that “poisoning” was one of the initial diagnoses when Navalny arrived there. That was why the activist was moved to the toxicology unit, he said.

But [later] we received the final test results from two laboratories that found no toxic chemical substances that could be called poisons or their residues.

Head Doctor Alexander Murakhovsky said that Omsk medics continued to treat Navalny and allowed his transportation to Germany only after his condition had stabilized. The clinic “has saved Alexey Navalny’s life with great efforts, there is no doubt to that,” he told reporters.

Murakhovsky said he has received an update from the Charite hospital in Berlin that the activist remains in stable but “serious” condition. “Our German colleagues are very grateful and also have no doubts that the patient’s life was saved,” he noted.

Navalny unexpectedly felt ill and lost consciousness on Thursday. He was hospitalized in Omsk after a plane carrying him made an emergency landing in the city. The activist was later airlifted to Berlin, after his family and associates argued that he could not be adequately treated in Russia.

Navalny’s team quickly alleged that he was poisoned by authorities. The doctors, meanwhile, had narrowed down several preliminary diagnoses to “metabolism imbalance,” caused by a “rapid drop in blood sugar level.”

