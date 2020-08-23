 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Yulia Tymoshenko tests positive for coronavirus, ex-PM in ‘serious condition’ as Ukraine struggles with big rise in infections

23 Aug, 2020 10:24
Yulia Tymoshenko. April 2019. Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko is struggling with a fever after testing positive for coronavirus. The country has seen an upswing in new Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

The news was confirmed by Tymoshenko’s spokesperson, Marina Soroka. “Yes, unfortunately, it is true. The test showed that Yulia has Covid-19. Her condition was identified as serious. Her temperature reached 39 Celsius,” she wrote on social media.

Tymoshenko briefly served as prime minister in 2005 and later held the same office from 2007-2010, as well as running for president three times. She currently leads the opposition Fatherland (Batkivshchyna) party in Ukraine’s parliament.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

