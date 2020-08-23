Yulia Tymoshenko tests positive for coronavirus, ex-PM in ‘serious condition’ as Ukraine struggles with big rise in infections

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko is struggling with a fever after testing positive for coronavirus. The country has seen an upswing in new Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

The news was confirmed by Tymoshenko’s spokesperson, Marina Soroka. “Yes, unfortunately, it is true. The test showed that Yulia has Covid-19. Her condition was identified as serious. Her temperature reached 39 Celsius,” she wrote on social media.

Tymoshenko briefly served as prime minister in 2005 and later held the same office from 2007-2010, as well as running for president three times. She currently leads the opposition Fatherland (Batkivshchyna) party in Ukraine’s parliament.

