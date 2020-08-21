 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Purely a medical decision’: Anti-corruption activist Navalny won’t be allowed to fly until his doctor allows it, says Kremlin

21 Aug, 2020 16:09
Ambulance on the territory of Omsk emergency hospital No. 1, where the politician Alexey Navalny is in Toxicological intensive care. © Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev

By Jonny Tickle

There are no obstacles preventing Moscow protest leader Alexey Navalny from flying abroad for treatment other than receiving permission from his doctor, according to Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Navalny was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday morning, after becoming ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Members of his team believe the activist has been poisoned, and have arranged to fly him to the European Union. His associates have appealed to the Kremlin to allow him to be evacuated to a German specialist hospital, but Moscow insists the decision to let him go must be made by doctors.

“This is purely a medical decision,” Peskov said. “There are no obstacles in this case, except for … the decision of the attending physician who is responsible for the patient’s care.” The presidential spokesman also clarified that doctors in Omsk are in “full contact” with German specialists, who have been invited to “take part in a consultation.”

On Friday afternoon, Navalny’s Twitter account published a letter from his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, with an official request to Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow him to be transported to Germany.

Navalny is known in Russian as a protest leader and anti-corruption activist, and he has a large following on YouTube. His online exposés of corruption within Moscow’s elite circles have long ruffled the feathers of high-powered people in the capital. In 2013, he ran for mayor of Moscow, coming second, with 27.24 percent of the vote.

