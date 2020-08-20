Mysterious UFO video footage captured by cosmonaut sent to Russian experts for analysis

Eerie footage captured by Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner on board the International Space Station (ISS) appearing to show five, as-yet unidentified, objects has been sent for analysis by Russian experts.

The five apparent UFOs, which Vagner dubbed “space guests,” were filmed flying over the southern hemisphere with an incredible backdrop in the form of the Aurora Australis. The cosmonaut just happened to be filming a timelapse while passing over the Antarctic when he recorded the strange sightings.

Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse.The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora. pic.twitter.com/Hdiej7IbLU — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

The footage is so intriguing that it has been sent to experts for analysis, a spokesman for the Russian space agency (Roscosmos), Vladimir Ustimenko, confirmed.

“It is too early to make conclusions until our Roscosmos researchers and scientists at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences tell us what they think,” Ustimenko said.

“It was decided to hand over those materials to experts, who will tell us what that was in their opinion.”

At 9-12 seconds, 5 objects appear flying alongside with the same distance. What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…?P.S. The frames were captured 1 per sec and later assembled in a video with 25 frames per sec rate. Meaning, the real observation time is 52 sec. — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

The footage was also sent to the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash) and the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Vagner, who arrived at the ISS back in April, posted the footage to his 20,000 Twitter followers in an August 19 tweet, asking: “What do you think those are? Meteors, satellites or…?”

Online party poopers were quick to speculate that the objects were most likely some of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites.

@elonmusk : are these your "UFOs"? — Valentin Zelenyuk (@ValentinZeleny1) August 19, 2020

The artificial constellation of satellites, designed to provide free internet to those of us back on Earth, are notoriously bright and the subject of much criticism among the scientific community for ruining astronomical observations.

The “UFOs” may also be something else mundane like a dirty lense, dust particles floating into shot or other tricks of the light, as the ‘video’ was actually a collage of images stitched together.

However, for a more complete answer, we’ll just have to wait for the expert analysis to come back.

