Moscow protest leader Navalny rushed to intensive care after commercial flight makes emergency landing – claims of ‘poisoning’

Alexey Navalny, a long-time protest leader, has fallen ill while flying from Siberia to Moscow. He is said to be unconscious in intensive care, where he was admitted after the plane made an emergency landing.

Navalny was on his way from the Siberian city of Tomsk back to Moscow when he suddenly felt unwell mid-flight, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote in a series of tweets on Thursday. “His plane has been urgently landed in Omsk. He has toxic poisoning,” she told her Twitter audience.

Yarmysh believes Navalny, who showed no symptoms prior to the flight, “has been poisoned with something mixed into his tea” as it was “the only thing he drank this morning.” In the middle of the journey, she wrote later, he began sweating, went to the toilet, and fell unconscious.

As the story unfolded, a video surfaced online, purportedly showing the moment when the opposition activist was evacuated from the plane. He is heard screaming as paramedics move along the aisle.

The incident saw the Moscow-based opposition leader and anti-corruption activist rushed to a local clinic, where he was admitted to an intensive care unit. Navalny remains unconscious and has been put on a ventilator.

Yarmysh later wrote that Navalny's condition had deteriorated and he was in a coma.

Omsk health authorities confirmed the news, telling local media outlets that "all the necessary examinations are being carried out" in one of the city hospitals. Later, the head doctor at the hospital in question told TASS that Navalny "is in a serious condition."

It turns out Navalny had a cup of tea at an airport cafe before his departure from Tomsk. Airport management has vowed to do their part in investigating the incident. “We are finding out all the circumstances, we will examine CCTV recordings,” they said.

Meanwhile Navalny's spokeswoman suspects foul play, telling Moscow-based 'Ekho Moskvy' radio station: "We do believe that this was a deliberate poisoning." The activist's staffers have demanded that police attend the hospital where he is currently being treated.

She recalled an incident last year when Navalny suffered a severe allergic reaction while in administrative imprisonment, to which he was sentenced for staging an unsanctioned rally in Moscow. At the time, he was diagnosed with "contact dermatitis," but his team, again, insisted that it was "a poisoning by an unknown chemical substance."

His samples were examined at Russia's famed Sklifosovsky Institute, where doctors found no traces of poison.

