Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak tests positive for coronavirus
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin delivered the news while touring Russia’s Far East, where he held a series of meetings on boosting the region’s economy.
“He [Novak] came here, in fact, and then flew back to Moscow without taking part [in the meetings],” the prime minister told reporters.
The 48-year-old minister shows no Covid-19 symptoms, an official in the Energy Ministry later said. Novak is set to take part in an OPEC+ meeting held via video link on Wednesday, he added.
Meanwhile, a number of reporters covering the PM's Far East tour have also tested positive for Covid-19. They were isolated and taken to Moscow on an Emergency Ministry plane.
