Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak tests positive for coronavirus

18 Aug, 2020 05:39
Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak © RIA Novosti / Alexey Vitvitsky
A coronavirus test conducted on Alexander Novak, who has headed the Energy Ministry since 2012, returned positive, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told reporters.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin delivered the news while touring Russia’s Far East, where he held a series of meetings on boosting the region’s economy.

“He [Novak] came here, in fact, and then flew back to Moscow without taking part [in the meetings],” the prime minister told reporters.

The 48-year-old minister shows no Covid-19 symptoms, an official in the Energy Ministry later said. Novak is set to take part in an OPEC+ meeting held via video link on Wednesday, he added.

Meanwhile, a number of reporters covering the PM’s Far East tour have also tested positive for Covid-19. They were isolated and taken to Moscow on an Emergency Ministry plane.

