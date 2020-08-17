 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Coronavirus doesn’t exist!’ Moscow man BUSTS UP Covid-19 test lab, terrorizes staff & visitors (VIDEO)

17 Aug, 2020 06:28
FILE PHOTO: A Gemotest lab © Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
A Moscow laboratory offering coronavirus tests to residents has had its premises ransacked and staff frightened by an apparent Covid denier. The aftermath of the rampage was caught on film.

The troublemaker targeted the Gemotest clinic in southeast Moscow. Described as a “tanned man clad in a leather jacket” by the media, he burst into the building on Sunday, pushing aside visitors and medical staff.

Yelling ‘coronavirus doesn’t exist’, he started trashing the lab’s interior. Footage of the aftermath was published by the Telegram channel Mash. A man on the video can be heard saying: “If I come back and you’re still here, I’ll kill you."

Gemotest’s procedure room appeared to have suffered the most damage, with scenes of destruction and chaos being caught on camera in the aftermath. Frightened staff are seen trying to call security, with the cries of female visitors – or nurses – being heard in the background.

According to the TASS news agency, citing police, the man was detained. No one suffered any injuries during the incident.

