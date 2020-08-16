 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Snowden ‘not a felon’ to be ‘pardoned,’ deserves his prosecution to end, his lawyer says as Trump mulls the move

16 Aug, 2020 11:31
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images via AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / JUSTIN SULLIVAN
Edward Snowden is not a criminal to be pardoned but a hero who loves his country, his Russian lawyer said after Donald Trump promised to look into the case of the renowned fugitive whistleblower.

If the threat of prosecution no longer hangs over Snowden, “his reaction would be good, I know that,” his lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena said. “Edward loves his country a lot and he certainly misses his homeland, family and friends.”

The possibility of pardoning Snowden for leaking NSA classified material to the press was floated this week by Donald Trump. The US President said he was “going to take a very good look” into what had happened with the world-famous whistleblower.

Kucherena has represented Snowden since 2013, when he applied for political asylum in Russia after his American passport was revoked and he was stranded in the transit zone of a Moscow airport – apparently, on his way to Latin America. Speaking to Russia’s Interfax news agency on Sunday, the lawyer said pardoning his client would be a “humanitarian move”, but not exactly what he deserves.

“Edward didn’t commit any crime; he is not a felon. He acted in the interest of American citizens and humanity as a whole,” he said.

In all the years of knowing him I have never doubted his honesty and genuine dedication to his cause.

Snowden became an international sensation after exposing the global architecture of electronic surveillance operated by the US government. He was charged with espionage and theft of government property, with each of the three charges in his case carrying a maximum penalty of ten years.

