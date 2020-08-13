 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Activist from ex-oligarch Khodorkovsky’s Open Russia could get 15 years behind bars for involvement in Belarus riots, says lawyer

13 Aug, 2020 15:37
Get short URL
Activist from ex-oligarch Khodorkovsky’s Open Russia could get 15 years behind bars for involvement in Belarus riots, says lawyer
Participants of a protest on a street in Minsk. © Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko

By Jonny Tickle

An activist from Open Russia, a political group controlled by the former Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, has been detained in Minsk for involvement in “mass riots,” and is facing the possibility of a lengthy jail sentence.

That’s according to his lawyer Anton Gashinsky, who told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that the penalty is “between eight and 15 years in prison.”

Russian citizen Artyom Vazhenkov was arrested in the capital of Belarus on August 11, along with fellow activist Igor Rogov. Rogov was later released on the condition that he immediately leave the country and return to Russia, but Vazhenkov is still locked up.

“He covered the Belarusian election and published a video on polling day, and did not take part in anything illegal,” wrote Anastasia Burakova, Open Russia’s chairperson. She also claimed that Vazhenkov was severely beaten.

Also on rt.com Belarus on the brink? Unloved in Moscow, a pariah again in the West & facing protests at home, Lukashenko is running out of road

On Tuesday, Belarusian state news agency BelTA published a video of “provocateurs” suspected by the Belarusian Investigative Committee of having participated in riots. Among the detainees were Vazhenkov and Rogov.

Following the August 9 presidential election, thousands of Belarusian citizens took to the streets in protest at the official result, which stated that incumbent Alexander Lukashenko had won 80.08 percent of the vote. The result has been widely contested across the world, with many believing that opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received many more votes than her official share of 10.09 percent.

In Russia, politician Konstantin Zatulin from the pro-Putin United Russia party called the election “totally falsified,” and supported the widespread view that “the published results are not credible.” In the days following the vote, thousands of demonstrators were arrested, with some being severely beaten. Undeterred, four days after the election, many are still protesting.

Also on rt.com ‘It’s not brotherly’: Russian Foreign Ministry condemns neighboring Belarus for violent police attacks on journalists

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies