Popular Russian 'Urban Tourism' YouTube star arrested on suspicion of accessing state secrets - could get 5 to 8 years in prison

Russian YouTuber Andrey Pyzh has been detained after being accused of illegally gaining access to state secrets. He faces between three and eight years in prison. Pyzh is currently being held in pre-trial detention in Moscow.

Pyzh, who hosts a YouTube channel named ‘Urban Tourism,’ has gained mass popularity for filming his exploration of abandoned buildings, including hospitals. He also recorded visits to a power plant under construction and an active Russian radar station. His lawyer claims the charges against him have nothing to do with his videos.

According to Baza, a popular Russian Telegram channel, the blogger disappeared on August 5, after his house was searched by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The details of the allegations against Pyzh are not yet known, and the case has been classified as “secret,” prohibiting its publication.

Pyzh, who is currently in Moscow’s Lerfortovo pre-trial detention center, could face up to eight years in jail if found guilty.