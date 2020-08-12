 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Popular Russian 'Urban Tourism' YouTube star arrested on suspicion of accessing state secrets - could get 5 to 8 years in prison

12 Aug, 2020 15:54
FILE PHOTO. © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo

By Jonny Tickle

Russian YouTuber Andrey Pyzh has been detained after being accused of illegally gaining access to state secrets. He faces between three and eight years in prison. Pyzh is currently being held in pre-trial detention in Moscow.

Pyzh, who hosts a YouTube channel named ‘Urban Tourism,’ has gained mass popularity for filming his exploration of abandoned buildings, including hospitals. He also recorded visits to a power plant under construction and an active Russian radar station. His lawyer claims the charges against him have nothing to do with his videos.

According to Baza, a popular Russian Telegram channel, the blogger disappeared on August 5, after his house was searched by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The details of the allegations against Pyzh are not yet known, and the case has been classified as “secret,” prohibiting its publication.

Pyzh, who is currently in Moscow’s Lerfortovo pre-trial detention center, could face up to eight years in jail if found guilty.

