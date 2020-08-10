 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanese PM to announce resignation of government 'soon' amid widespread protests - minister
HomeRussia News

Court in Sergey Brin's home city slaps $20,000 fine on web giant Google for poor filtering of banned content in Russia

10 Aug, 2020 14:42
Get short URL
Court in Sergey Brin's home city slaps $20,000 fine on web giant Google for poor filtering of banned content in Russia
FILE PHOTO © Getty Images via AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / JUSTIN SULLIVAN
The US internet behemoth Google has been fined 1.5 million rubles ($20,370) for insufficient search engine filtering of prohibited content, Moscow's Tagansky District Court told news agency TASS on Monday.

While it won't break the bank for one of the world's richest companies, it is a shot across the bow from Russian regulators. In early July, the head of Russia’s telecom and media watchdog Alexander Zharov said that filtration of content banned in Russia by the US-based search engine Google had gone down to 70 percent.

EU launches antitrust probe into Google’s Fitbit deal over privacy issues READ MORE: EU launches antitrust probe into Google’s Fitbit deal over privacy issues

“Moscow's Tagansky District Court issued a decision to impose a fine of 1.5 million rubles on Google for repeated violations related to insufficient filtering of prohibited content in the search engine,” the court said.

Under Russian law, search engine operators are obliged to exclude references to resources with illegal information from their results. To do this, they must connect to the federal state information system containing the list of prohibited internet resources. Earlier the regulator said that the content was filtered by around 80 percent, before falling recently.

A fluent Russian speaker, Google's co-founder Sergey Brin was born in Moscow in 1973, before moving to the US with his family at the age of six. His parents, Mikhail and Evgenia, are both graduates of Moscow State University. Brin has said that his family left the USSR because of “anti-Semitism,” claiming his mother and father suffered from job discrimination in the Soviet academic field, due to their religion.

Also on rt.com Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube & Google over bitcoin scam

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies