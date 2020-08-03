 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dry-run for World War III? Covid-19 is practice for future biological warfare, says top Russian doctor

3 Aug, 2020 10:07
Employees disinfect the inside of a plane amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Moscow's Domodedovo airport, Russia.© Sputnik / The press service of Domodedovo airport

By Jonny Tickle

The Covid-19 pandemic has functioned as a “rehearsal for biological warfare,” says a leading Russian pediatrician, who believes that the rapidly-spreading virus was a test for the world's healthcare systems.

In an interview with Forbes, Professor Leonid Roshal, President of the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology, explained that not all nations were ready for a mass influx of patients, and their lack of preparation has been exposed by the pandemic.

“When I analyze the current situation, I understand that this is a rehearsal for biological warfare,” he explained. “I am not saying that this virus was created by humans... but this is a test of the health system's strength, including the country's biological defense.”

The doctor was also quick to praise the Russian people, and the government, for their roles in the battle against coronavirus, commending the public for supporting the country's "correct and timely" decision to impose entry restrictions and other measures.

As things currently stand, Russia has 856,264 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with over 5,000 new diagnoses every day. Compared to the rest of the world, Russia has the fourth largest number of cases, behind the US, Brazil, and India.

