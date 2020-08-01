 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wife arrested on suspicion of murder after Ukrainian rapper Cartwright’s corpse found chopped into pieces in fridge

1 Aug, 2020 16:31
© vk.com / kararatrait

By Jonny Tickle

The wife of Ukrainian rapper Andy Cartwright, who dismembered her deceased husband and placed his body parts in their apartment fridge, has been detained on suspicion of murder.

She had claimed he died of an overdose. 

Russia's Investigative Committee charged Marina Kokhal with murder and believes she killed her husband during a quarrel, although how is unknown. She then cut up the body “in order to hide the traces of the crime,” investigators said.  Kokhal maintains that she did not kill the artist, whose real name is Alexander Yushko.

On July 29, St. Petersburg police discovered the rapper's dismembered body after his wife's lawyer passed the information onto law enforcement. His corpse was cut up into pieces and packed in five bags. According to the woman, her husband died of a drug overdose, and she opted to make him “disappear” so he wouldn't have an “inglorious” death, and his reputation would be spared. According to popular Telegram channel Baza, Cartwright's organs were cleaned in a washing machine, and his body parts were dumped in salt before being stored in the fridge.

