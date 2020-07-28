 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Anyone for a 'CoronaBurger?' Crimean fast-food PR ploy falls flat as Covid fails to whet the appetite

28 Jul, 2020 18:30
FILE PHOTO: Restaurant owner Hoang Tung holds up a "Corona burger" in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. ©  AP / Hau Dinh
FILE PHOTO: Restaurant owner Hoang Tung holds up a "Corona burger" in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. ©  AP / Hau Dinh

By Jonny Tickle

Who says that a pandemic can’t have a silver lining? In Sevastopol, on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, a fast food restaurant called ‘Covid-Burger’ has popped up, hoping to cash in on the hype.

Local entrepreneurs developed a brand new burger concept inspired by the Coronavirus epidemic - but customers aren’t so interested.

The burger joint’s cashier, who spoke to a journalist from the local edition of national daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, explained the restaurant is the same as before - just rebranded.

“The name is just a trick, we are fighting the coronavirus, before that we just sold burgers,” the cashier said.

According to the newspaper, one observer noted that the restaurant did not seem very popular, only “counting two young people who came out of curiosity,” in the space of an entire hour.

