Anyone for a 'CoronaBurger?' Crimean fast-food PR ploy falls flat as Covid fails to whet the appetite

Who says that a pandemic can’t have a silver lining? In Sevastopol, on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, a fast food restaurant called ‘Covid-Burger’ has popped up, hoping to cash in on the hype.

Local entrepreneurs developed a brand new burger concept inspired by the Coronavirus epidemic - but customers aren’t so interested.

The burger joint’s cashier, who spoke to a journalist from the local edition of national daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, explained the restaurant is the same as before - just rebranded.

“The name is just a trick, we are fighting the coronavirus, before that we just sold burgers,” the cashier said.

Also on rt.com As Covid-19 vaccine enters final stage of testing, Russia could be world’s first country with mass immunization program

According to the newspaper, one observer noted that the restaurant did not seem very popular, only “counting two young people who came out of curiosity,” in the space of an entire hour.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!