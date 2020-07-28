Rail tracks warped as two freight trains collide in St. Petersburg (VIDEO)

Two cargo trains have gone off the rails in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in a crash that saw even the tracks themselves crumpled.

The incident took place in the south of the city. Two trains coming from opposite directions suffered what the city emergency services called a "grazing collision" that was still powerful enough to send two giant locomotives and a freight car off the rails.

В Санкт-Петербурге столкнулись два грузовых поезда. Пострадавших нет. pic.twitter.com/1EJOBZuXyD — СВЕЖИЕ НОВОСТИ (@kir_suvorov) July 28, 2020

A video purportedly showing the aftermath of the collision shows one bulk two-section locomotive folded up almost like a jackknife, while another one is seen bumping up against the twisted rail tracks.

A local railway operator did not report any casualties resulting from the crash. However, some Russian media said that one of the train operators was injured in the incident. Local emergency services have yet to comment on this.

All passenger trains scheduled to run through the area were re-routed to a backup route. The exact cause of the collision is still unknown.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!