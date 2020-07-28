 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Rail tracks warped as two freight trains collide in St. Petersburg (VIDEO)

28 Jul, 2020 14:33
Get short URL
Rail tracks warped as two freight trains collide in St. Petersburg (VIDEO)
©  Sputnik / Valentin Egorshin
Two cargo trains have gone off the rails in the Russian city of St. Petersburg in a crash that saw even the tracks themselves crumpled.

The incident took place in the south of the city. Two trains coming from opposite directions suffered what the city emergency services called a "grazing collision" that was still powerful enough to send two giant locomotives and a freight car off the rails.

A video purportedly showing the aftermath of the collision shows one bulk two-section locomotive folded up almost like a jackknife, while another one is seen bumping up against the twisted rail tracks.

A local railway operator did not report any casualties resulting from the crash. However, some Russian media said that one of the train operators was injured in the incident. Local emergency services have yet to comment on this.

All passenger trains scheduled to run through the area were re-routed to a backup route. The exact cause of the collision is still unknown.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies