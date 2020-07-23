52% of Russians say they’re not entirely satisfied with their life – state pollster

Less than half of Russians (47 percent) are satisfied with their lives, while 23 percent are entirely dissatisfied, according to the results of a new WCIOM study published on Wednesday.

The survey, which is conducted multiple times a year, has not shown any regression in satisfaction since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, as February’s survey also saw 47 percent of all responses being positive.

According to the results, 29 percent of Russians are partially dissatisfied with their life, and 23 percent ‘completely dissatisfied’ – making a combined 52 percent of Russians not giving positive responses.

When asked about Russia as a whole, respondents were similarly split down the middle – 45 percent of those questioned assessed the country’s situation as ‘rather bad’, ‘bad’, or ‘very bad’, with 49 percent offering a favorable opinion. On the economy, however, only nine percent called the current situation ‘good’.

The survey, conducted on June 28-29, 2020, questioned 1,600 respondents aged 18 and over.

