52% of Russians say they’re not entirely satisfied with their life – state pollster
The survey, which is conducted multiple times a year, has not shown any regression in satisfaction since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, as February’s survey also saw 47 percent of all responses being positive.
According to the results, 29 percent of Russians are partially dissatisfied with their life, and 23 percent ‘completely dissatisfied’ – making a combined 52 percent of Russians not giving positive responses.
When asked about Russia as a whole, respondents were similarly split down the middle – 45 percent of those questioned assessed the country’s situation as ‘rather bad’, ‘bad’, or ‘very bad’, with 49 percent offering a favorable opinion. On the economy, however, only nine percent called the current situation ‘good’.
The survey, conducted on June 28-29, 2020, questioned 1,600 respondents aged 18 and over.Also on rt.com Move over, Moscow! Study finds St. Petersburg is a better place to live than the Russian capital
Like this story? Share it with a friend